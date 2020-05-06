Moycullen bypass construction on course to start later this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Construction on the long awaited Moycullen bypass is on course to commence later this year.

That’s according to Government Chief Whip and Galway Senator Sean Kyne, who has received confirmation from the transport Minister this week.

Senator Kyne raised the bypass, which is part of Project Ireland 2040, with Minister Ross at a recent cabinet meeting.

Minister Ross confirmed that the tender documents for the project are almost complete and that pre-qualification for contractors will take place next month.

The documents will then be issued to a shortlist of contractors – with construction expected to start later this year.

Senator Kyne says the bypass is one of a number of key project that are essential for improving mobility and transport in Connemara