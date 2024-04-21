Galway Bay FM

21 April 2024

Moycullen Business shortlisted for All-Ireland Marketing Award

A 20-acre adventure park located in Moycullen has been shortlisted in the Small Business Marketing Award as part of the All-Ireland Marketing Awards that will take place on the 23rd of May.

Wildlands is the brainchild of brother and sister duo, David and Faye Bohan and their father Tim and employs 120 people with the aim of providing a space where anyone can reconnect with nature through adventure.

The Small Business Marketing Award recognises and celebrates the small businesses that have cleverly leveraged limited resources and demonstrated creativity and flair in competing against larger and more powerful competitors.

