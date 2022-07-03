Move to downgrade Galway County Council role in veterinary duties

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A move toward downgrading the County Councils’ role in veterinary duties was described by County Councillors yesterday as another step towards the centralisation of services.

This week’s council meeting was told that the principal role in veterinary and food inspections would be the remit of the Department of Agriculture and Food, in the future.

It was a day of disquiet as Councillors complained strongly about what was termed a lack of access to Council officials, and to services, that had been available in the past. Council CEO, Jim Cullen defended the role of the Council personnel and pointed out that they are short-staffed.

Councillors expressed further frustration at the news that the Council is likely to lose its role in veterinary services in the County and City. The local Councils heretofore had responsibility in areas such as animal welfare and health standards.

Councillors Donagh Killilea and Declan Geraghty stated that the Council was well able to do this job and Councillors Jim Cuddy and Jimmy McClearn warned that the proposed change was another step in robbing local authorities of their role and status.

Mary Hoade and Thomas Welby advised Councillors to make submissions to a Maynooth University study on the work of County Councillors.

A process known as the Moorehead report shows Councillors worked 17 to 18 hours per week, at most, a statistic refuted by Galway Councillors.