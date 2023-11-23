Galway Bay FM

23 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport compared to fable of Chicken Licken

Share story:
Move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport compared to fable of Chicken Licken

The move by city councillors to limit gigs at Galway Airport next summer has been compared to the fable of Chicken Licken.

Chicken Licken tells the story of a young chicken who warns everyone the entire sky is falling down because a falling acorn hits him on the head.

And Athenry/Oranmore councillor David Collins argues city councillors are doing something very similar.

He says without any evidence whatsoever, they’re claiming too many gigs at the Airport site could threaten the Galway Arts Festival.

While a majority of city councillors backed the move, Councillors Frank Fahy, Noel Larkin and Clodagh Higgins strongly opposed it.

These people give their opinion on the controversy:

Galway Airport is jointly owned by Galway City and Galway County Council – so city councillors don’t necessarily get the final say.

And Councillor David Collins told David Nevin it’s a terrible decision – and it sends out the completely wrong message.

Share story:

Quarter of a million people employed in the West

Over a quarter of a million people in the West were in employment between July and September That’s an increase of 12,500 people compared to the sta...

Farrell claims Government intent on getting graduates "on plane to Australia as quickly as possible"

When it comes to workforce planning, the Government’s only idea seems to be getting graduates on a plane to Australia as quickly as possible. That&#...

Former Mayor says public "absolutely furious" over councillors voting to restrict gigs at Galway Airport

A former Mayor of Galway says the public are “absolutely furious” over a vote by city councillors to restrict gigs at Galway Airport next summ...

'Prolific' crime gang rented Airbnb to target homes in Galway

It’s reported one of Ireland’s most ‘prolific’ burglary gangs rented an Airbnb in Mayo to target homes in Galway. According to the...