Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Agri Aware Farm Walk & Talk series will visit Mountbellew tomorrow.

The series offers insights and learning for second lvel students preparing for Leaving Cert agricultural science exams.

Teagasc Agricultural College in Mountbellew will host the event, and it will include information on farming techniques and cutting edge research.

Agri Aware Chairperson Alan Jagoe says it’ll provide a vibrant learning environment.