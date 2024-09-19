Galway Bay FM

19 September 2024

Mountbellew students to take part in agriculture competition in Estonia

Two students from Mountbellew Agricultural College are set to take part in an international competition which begins in Estonia today.

Megan McCarthy and James Coleman will compete at EUROPEA AgroChallenge 2024, which runs from today until Sunday.

They’ll carry out tasks in animal husbandry, crop production and management, forestry, and machine operation.

Overall, there are 18 different tasks – and Megan and James will compete against students from 19 other European countries.

