Mountbellew nursing home gets green light to add 27 bedrooms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A plan to expand Mountbellew nursing home has been granted approval.

The development will involve the construction of a new ground floor extension with two-storey section.

There will also be refurbishments to provide an additional 27 bedrooms, associated staff areas, toilets and ancillary support rooms.

County planners have attached seven conditions.

One states development works are to be carried out between 8am and 7pm Monday to Friday and between 9am and 5pm on Saturdays.