Mountbellew/Moylough GAA Club has been awarded €25,000 in funding by Kellogg’s Cúl Camps.

The winners were chosen by a draw at the end of the Cúl Camps on-pack summer promotion.

The local club won the top prize, with two other clubs receiving a combined total of €15,000.

Seamus Hogan, of Mountbellew/Moylough club, says the money will go toward building and maintaining facilities along with hosting more Cúl Camps in the coming years.