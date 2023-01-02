Mountbellew has been chosen for a community-led development project for climate justice

The town of Mountbellew has been chosen as the County Galway location for a community-led development project for climate justice.

Led by TASC, The Think-tank for Action on Social Change, ‘The People’s Transition’ is intended to assist the Mountbellew community to benefit from the transition to a zero-carbon society and leverage opportunities along the way.

As a result of this announcement, the wider Mountbellew community is invited to the Malthouse Bar in Mountbellew on Thursday next at 7.30pm to discuss a joint initiative between TASC, Galway Rural Development, and Smart Villages Mountbellew.

Galway Rural Development CEO Steve Dolan explained the significance of this announcement to John Mulligan