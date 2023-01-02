Mountbellew has been chosen for a community-led development project for climate justice

Pictured are Senator Aisling Dolan, CEO of GRD Steve Dolan, Anne Marie Cunningham, Tracey Noone, Maria Walsh MEP, Marilyn Fleming, Sean Broderick, Cllr Michael Connolly, and Conor Carty

The town of Mountbellew has been chosen as the County Galway location for a community-led development project for climate justice.

Led by TASC, The Think-tank for Action on Social Change, ‘The People’s Transition’ is intended to assist the Mountbellew community to benefit from the transition to a zero-carbon society and leverage opportunities along the way.

As a result of this announcement, the wider Mountbellew community is invited to the Malthouse Bar in Mountbellew on Thursday next at 7.30pm to discuss a joint initiative between TASC, Galway Rural Development, and Smart Villages Mountbellew.

Galway Rural Development CEO Steve Dolan explained the significance of this announcement to John Mulligan

