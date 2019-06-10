Mountbellew Community Childcare secures 50 thousand euro in funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mountbellew community childcare centre has secured 50 thousand euro in its bid to expand the facility.

The centre currently caters for about 50 children and there is a long waiting list for future places.

The facility currently uses space at the national school gym on an interim basis but and had sought Pobal funding of 70 thousand euro for a long-term expansion.

50 thousand euro has been granted under the early learning and school age capital scheme.

This leaves a shortfall of 20 thousand euro.

Local Senator Maura Hopkins says the funding will assist with the long running drive to expand the centre