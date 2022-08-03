Mountbellew centenary conference to honour first female vet in Britain and Ireland

Photo: Veterinary surgeon Donal Connolly, one of the three founding members of the Aleen Cust Memorial Society, pictured in front of Cordangan Manor where Aleen Cust was born in 1868

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A centenary conference honoring the life and work of the first female vet in Britain and Ireland is to be held in Mountbellew next week (Aug 11, 12)

Tipperary-born Aleen Cust was the first woman to work as a veterinary surgeon in Ireland and Britain in the early 1900s.

16 public talks by academics, veterinarians and historians will take place over the two-day event at ATU Mountbellew on Thursday and Friday of next week

The guest speaker is renowned American animal behaviourist Professor Temple Grandin who has campaigned for the humane treatment of livestock for slaughter and she will give her talk at 1.30pm tomorrow week

Gort vet Donal Connolly, a member of the committee to resurrect the Aleen Cust story, explains why the location of the conference was chosen: