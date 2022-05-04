Mountbellew Agricultural College wins National Broadband Ireland Business and Farm Technology Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mountbellew Agricultural College students are winners of the Macra na Ferme Business and Farm Technology Award.

Sponsered by National Broadband Ireland, the awards were open to students in each of the seven agricultural colleges.

Students were invited to submit entries on the topic “The Technology I want to deploy on my Farm or Enterprise and Why”.

The winning group of Emily McNally, Sean Quinn and Brían O Connor from Mountbellew, presented their project on the application and benefits of handheld EID readers.