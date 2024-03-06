Galway Bay FM

6 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Mountbellew Agricultural College to host Farm Walk and Talks for regional schools

Share story:
Mountbellew Agricultural College to host Farm Walk and Talks for regional schools

Agri Aware is set to hold Farm Walk & Talk events in Mountbellew Agricultural College tomorrow and Friday.

Agri Aware expect over 600 Leaving Cert Agricultural Science students from schools in Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Clare to take part

Students will participate in sustainability and farm safety talks, and in addition will recieve a notebook with extensive notes on key areas of the Leaving Cert curriculum.

Executive Director at Agri Aware Marcus O’Halloran, says it’s a great chance for students to put theory into practice.

Share story:

Frustration over glacial pace of progress on Claregalway flood relief scheme

A meeting this week heard immense frustrations over the glacial pace of progress on a long-awaited flood relief scheme for Claregalway. Councillor Jim Cud...

Galway companies combine forces to promote outdoor adventure

Two Galway companies have partnered up with the goal of promoting better health and outdoor adventure in Ireland. Galway City based vitamin and supplement...

Diverse group of women to gather for AMDAF Roundtable event in Tuam

A diverse group of women will take part in a panel discussion at an event in Tuam this weekend. The AMDAF Women Roundtable and Intercultural EPIC Award ai...

Coast Road into Oranmore to get major overhaul this year

The Coast Road in Oranmore – a busy commuter route into the city – is to get a major overhaul this year. Last year, Galway City Council carrie...