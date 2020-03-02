Motorists warned to expect traffic chaos as Tuam Road remains closed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned of traffic chaos this morning due to the closure of the Tuam Road between Claregalway and Castlegar.

It follows a serious collision near McHugh’s Pub late last night.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators remain at the scene of the accident this morning and along the Tuam Road.

The extent of any injuries suffered is not yet known.

The Tuam Road remains closed this morning between Claregalway and Two Mile Ditch; diversions are in place.

AA Roadwatch is warning of heavy delays on the diversion route, with delays from Loughgeorge continuing onto the Oranmore Road at Claregalway and through to Carnmore Cross.

It says from there, it’s heavy all the way along the Monivea Road to Briarhill.

Elsewhere, heavy traffic is also being reported on the N84 Headford Road with a several kilometre queue for the crossroads at Clonboo – while traffic is also heavy on the Corrandulla Road.

While traffic is moving very slowly on the N67 from Oranmore and on the N6 towards Bóthar na dTreabh.