Motorists warned to expect delays as section of N84 to close for two weeks

Written by on 3 February 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the N84 near Headford from tomorrow as a section of the road is set to close for two weeks.

The closure is to facilitate road works.

From tomorrow morning, a 1km stretch of the N84 at Bunnaconeen – beside Murphy’s Garage on the Shrule Road – will close for two weeks.

The section of road will be closed between 9.30am and 4.30pm from tomorrow until Friday the 15th, but will re-open each evening and on weekends.

The purpose of the closure is to facilitate pavement excavations and overlay works.

Diversions will be in place over the next two weeks and motorists are being advised to allow additional time for all journeys from tomorrow morning.

