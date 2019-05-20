Motorists warned to expect delays as roadworks get underway on Galway’s motorways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists travelling along Galway’s M6 or M18 motorways are being advised to expect delays as roadworks get underway at Rathmorrisey.

Single lane closures will come into effect on the exit slips of the M6/M17-M18 interchange at Junction 18 Rathmorrisey roundabout in the next hour.

The closure – which will remain in place until 2.30 this afternoon – is to facilitate the installation of new safety measures.

Road users are being advised to follow the diversion signs in place.