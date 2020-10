Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists in the Mountbellew area are being warned of a road closure due to a road traffic accident in the past hour.

The road between Mountbellew and Castlefrench Cross – known as the bog road – is closed due to an overturned truck.

It’s understood no injuries were sustained during the incident.

However, Gardai are advising motorists that the road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.