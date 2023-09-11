Motorists warned of delays as UHG traffic lights out of operation for next 4 nights

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The traffic lights at the junction in front of UHG will be out of operation for the next four nights

Flagmen will be in place, and all approaches down to one lane from 7pm-6am each night this week

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and are advised to avoid this route if possible

John Madden & Sons are also asking pedestrians to be extra cautious when crossing the junction