11 September 2023
~1 minutes read
Motorists warned of delays as UHG traffic lights out of operation for next 4 nights
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The traffic lights at the junction in front of UHG will be out of operation for the next four nights
Flagmen will be in place, and all approaches down to one lane from 7pm-6am each night this week
Motorists are being warned to expect delays and are advised to avoid this route if possible
John Madden & Sons are also asking pedestrians to be extra cautious when crossing the junction