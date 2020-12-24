Motorists warned of ‘chaos’ as traffic management reintroduced at Galway Airport Covid test centre

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being advised that a traffic management system has been reimposed along the Monviea Road near Galway Airport, which houses a Covid-19 test centre.

The system had been in place previously, but was removed in recent months as the demand for testing decreased due to a drop in cases of the virus.

A bollard system is now back in place between the traffic lights at Carnmore Cross and the entrance to the former airport site.

Motorists are being advised to ensure they are choosing the correct lane when approaching the area.

Councillor Jim Cuddy is on-site and says there is chaos at present, and a better solution is needed.