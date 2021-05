print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling towards Connemara this weekend are advised that roadworks are continuing on the N59 with three sets of traffic lights over a 4 km distance.

This led to severe delays at times last weekend with some motorists reporting delays of an hour plus due to the amount of traffic on that road on Saturday and Sunday last.

Motorists are warned that similar delays are possible this weekend and to be wary of this if travelling on the N59 this weekend.