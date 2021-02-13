Motorists urged to take care on the M6 following accidents this morning

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling in both directions of the M6 between J16 Loughrea and J13 Athlone West are urged to take care following two collisions this morning.

One collision took place between J13 Athlone West and J14 Ballinasloe East westbound while the other happened on the eastbound carrageway between J16 Loughrea and J15 Ballinasloe West.

Neither collision is understood to be serious in nature.

Gardai have reminded people to exercise caution as slush and snow affected routes in the area.