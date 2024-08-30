Galway Bay FM

30 August 2024

Motorists urged to respect wardens authority as school returns

Motorists are being urged to respect school wardens’ authority on the roads as school returns.

Wardens have the same legislative power as Gardaí to stop traffic and those who fail to comply could face fines and penalty points.

Drivers are asked to never stop on the crossing and be prepared to come to a standstill if requested to do so.

Yemisi Olayiwola (Yem-ee-see Ol-eye-ee-wolla), School Warden for Scoil Rois on Taylors Hill, says some drivers are putting children in danger.

