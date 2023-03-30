Motorists urged to avoid N84 as road remains closed following collision involving HGV

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists are being urged to avoid the N84 this evening as the road remains closed, following a road traffic collision.

A HGV over-turned on the road between Regan’s Clonboo and McGaugh’s Garden Centre at around lunchtime.

Another vehicle was involved in the incident, and it’s understood while some injuries were reported, they’re not life threatening.

The road has been closed since lunchtime due to the need for a crane to remove the truck from the road.

Meanwhile, there was disruption on the N59 Galway to Clifden Road earlier this afternoon due to another road collision.

The incident saw the road reduced to a single lane for a time, but it’s since fully reopened, with minor injuries reported.