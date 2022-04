From Galway Bay FM news- Motorists in the Spiddal area are advised to expect delays as a five week programme of works gets underway today.

The essential sewerage works in Spiddal are being carried out on behalf of Irish Water as part of the Waste Water Treatment plant upgrade.

A Stop and Go system is in operation in Spiddal village and will remain in place for the next four to five weeks in order to complete essential pipe works.