Motorists advised of possible delays due to roadworks on the L7156 Esker

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling on the L7156 Esker are advised that a section of the road will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 7.30 am & 7pm tomorrow and Tuesday the 18th of May due to road resurfacing overlay works.

The work is being carried out by Lagan Asphalt Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council and as a consequence, users of this road are requested to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Galway County Council would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works.