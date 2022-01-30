Motorists advised of delays on N67 Dual Carrigeway tomorrow and Tuesday due to drainage works

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Motorists travelling on the N67 Dual Carrigeway between the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore and the Martin Roundabout at the Galway Clinic are being advised that due to drainage works they will experience delays to their journey tomorrow and Tuesday.

Colas Contracting Ltd acting on behalf of Galway County Council will carry out the works to facilitate drainage and in order to facilitate these works, lane closures will be in place from 9:00am to 5:30pm on both days.

As a consequence users of this road are requested to expect delays and as such should allow additional time for their journeys.

Galway County Council and Colas Contracting would like to take this opportunity to thank road users for their cooperation and to apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works.