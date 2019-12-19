Motorists across Galway advised to exercise caution due to damage from unexpected impact of Storm Elsa

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists across the city and county are advised to drive with extreme caution this morning due to overnight damage from Storm Elsa.

Met Eireann issued an orange warning for Galway at 8 last evening, just one hour before the advisory came into effect.

Storm force winds battered the city and county with Galway Civil Defence and the fire services tasked to assist primary response agencies due to flooding.

Winds from Storm Elsa have led to numerous fallen trees and debris in many areas with flooding in many coastal and quay areas.

These warnings remained in place until 1am, while the rest of the country had a status yellow wind warning until 3am.

Galway Civil Defence and the fire services were tasked to assist primary response agencies and local authority crews in the Salthill area last night due to severe flooding.

The carpark at the promenade and Toft car park experienced severe flooding with many returning to find their cars submerged.

Flooding was also experienced in the Docks area.

Fallen trees and debris have been reported in various areas this morning with many roads blocked.

These include Kilchreest village, the R348 at Wards Pub toward Athenry road and Crinnage road in Craughwell.

Others were reported at Dunmore to Garrafrauns, Corner Chapel to Liss, and the N83 Tuam to Dunmore at Tinkers hill.

Trees were also reported down on the N59 at Drimcong Moycullen and at Newtown.

Others are reported in Barna village , and at Bracklaun National School.

In the city, fallen trees were reported on Ballymoneen Road, Letteragh Road near Westside pitches and Old Dublin Rd near Galway Crystal.

There were also many fallen trees on approaches to city on N59 and Barna.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as crews work to remove any fallen trees.