Motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill caught doing 105 kilometres an hour

A motorist on Seapoint Prom road in Salthill has been caught doing 105 kilometres an hour in the 50 zone

Gardaí described the incident as alarming, with Inspector Peter Gilsenan saying such cases are really frightening for other road users

Since the August Bank Holiday Roads Policing Operation commenced at 7 on Thursday morning, 946 drivers have been detected speeding

In addition, there have been 127 arrests for persons suspected of driving under the influence of an intoxicant

