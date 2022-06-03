Motorist near Tuam clocked at 142km/h in 80km zone as part of National Slowdown Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A motorist was caught travelling 62km/h over the speed limit near Tuam as part of National Slow Down Day – the highest figure in the country.

Figures released by Gardaí outline some of the worst offenders captured between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

In Galway, one motorist was clocked at 142km/h in a 80km zone on the N-8-3 at Browns-grove.

It’s the highest figure recorded nationwide during the 24 hour operation, followed by a motorist travelling at 140km/h in an 80km zone in Lucan, Dublin.

Gardai say over one thousand drivers were prosecuted for speeding – with an €80 fine and 3 penalty points now on their way.