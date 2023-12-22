Motorist caught 30km/hr over speed limit on M6 Carnmore West on Go Slow Day

One motorist in Galway has been caught driving 30km/hr over the speed limit on the M6 Carnmore West.

Gardaí are out in force today, monitoring speed, and drink and drug driving as part of Go Slow Day.

One driver in Galway has been found by Gardaí to be travelling at 149km/h in the 120 zone in Carnmore.

Nationally, GoSafe have checked the speed of almost 30,000 vehicles since this morning, with 120 driving over the speed limit.