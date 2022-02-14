Motion to revoke Salthill temporary cycleway to come before councillors this afternoon

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A motion to revoke plans for a controversial temporary cycleway in Salthill will be debated at this afternoon’s meeting of Galway City Council.

Councillors are set to receive a report regarding the feedback received following a recent public consultation on two proposed routes, which drew over 7,000 responses.

Last September councillors voted 17 to 1 in favour of temporary segregated cycling infrastructure along the promenade in Salthill.

A number of councillors have since reversed their earlier position, amid concerns over the impact on local businesses and traffic flow, as well as emergency services.

Councillor Peter Keane’s motion at today’s council meeting to revoke the cycleway is supported by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Labour and a number of Independents.

Councillor Keane says what’s proposed in the trial cycleway won’t work across the board while cycling campaigner Martina Callinan is urging councillors to allow tweaks to be made to the proposed route options.