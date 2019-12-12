Motion to call on government to recognise housing as a human right fails at Galway City Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 11 councillors at Galway City Council voted against a motion to call on the government to recognise housing as a human right and to enshrine the right to housing in the Irish Constitution.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Colette Connolly after a draft action plan addressing homelessness in the west was presented at the chamber.

The draft action plan presented to councillors showed the Western Region has the highest increase in homelessness across the country – with a 388 per cent increase in the number of homeless families, a 344 per cent increase in homeless children and a 153 per cent increase in homeless adults since 2016.

Within the region, Galway city has the highest number of homeless people with 251 adults and 185 dependents who are homeless, while there are 55 adults and 10 dependents who are homeless across the county.

All Fianna Fail and Fine Gael councillors present at the chamber voted against the motion as well as three independents.

Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare says more research needs to be done:

Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Collette Connolly who proposed the motion says the government needs to be put under pressure:

Another motion calling on the government to procide funding necessary for the provision of adequate resources for disabled people, elderly people, victims of domestic violence and people with addictions also failed:

Councillor Eddie Hoare says no particular group should be prioritised over others.

However, Councillor Connolly says these groups are in need of appropriate accommodation.

Councillor Connolly’s last motion which was to condemn the failures of Rebuilding Ireland in delivering social and affordable housing was passed.

Finally, a motion tabling a vote of no confidence in the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy was defeated with all Fine Gael and Fianna Fail members voting in accordance with the government’s confidence and supply arrangement.