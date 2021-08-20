Mother, father and child among those killed in M6 crash near Ballinasloe

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A mother, father and child were among those killed in a fatal car crash on the M6 near Ballinasloe last evening.

Four people lost their lives in the crash, which happened last evening at around 7.40pm westbound between Junction 14 and Junction 15.

Garda forensic collision investigators concluded a technical examination of scene late this afternoon.

It’s believed the three vehicle crash happened after one of the cars was travelling in the wrong direction along the M6 motorway.

It’s understood that a family of three – a mother, father, and child – were in one of the vehicles and all died in the collision.

They are not thought to be from the area.

The occupant of one of the other cars also died, while the driver of the third was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda station.