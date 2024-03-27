Mother and two daughters who died in Mayo crash named locally

A mother and her two daughters from Moycullen who died in a road crash in Mayo yesterday have been named locally.

Una Bowden, who was 47, and her daughters Ciara, 14 and Saoirse, 11 died when their car collided with an articulated truck near Claremorris.

Ms Bowden’s husband – who was working abroad at the time of the crash – is now returning home following initial difficulties contacting him.

Una was originally from Donegal, and it’s understood the family may have been traveling there for the bank holiday weekend.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said today the circumstances which led to yesterday’s crash need to be addressed, and an investigation will take place.