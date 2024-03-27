Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Mother and two daughters who died in Mayo crash named locally

Share story:
Mother and two daughters who died in Mayo crash named locally

A mother and her two daughters from Moycullen who died in a road crash in Mayo yesterday have been named locally.

Una Bowden, who was 47, and her daughters Ciara, 14 and Saoirse, 11 died when their car collided with an articulated truck near Claremorris.

Ms Bowden’s husband – who was working abroad at the time of the crash – is now returning home following initial difficulties contacting him.

Una was originally from Donegal, and it’s understood the family may have been traveling there for the bank holiday weekend.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has said today the circumstances which led to yesterday’s crash need to be addressed, and an investigation will take place.

Share story:

Plea for Galway motorists to report accidents so funding can be secured for blackspots

There are many dangerous blackspots across the road network in Galway that funding cannot be secured to fix – because many accidents aren’t be...

Local TD lambasts government failure to deliver strategy on tackling Ash Dieback

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane, has lamblasted the Government’s failure to deliver a strategy for addressing ash dieback. Farmers, forestry owne...

Councillors pour further pressure on Eamon Ryan over termination of Aircoach Galway-Dublin service

County Councillors are aiming to pour further pressure on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over the termination of the Aircoach Galway-Dublin service. The op...

Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named

The mother and her two young girls from the Moycullen area who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris crash have not yet been named. Investigation...