Galway Bay FM

27 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named

Share story:
Mother and two daughters from Moycullen who died in Claremorris crash not yet named

The mother and her two young girls from the Moycullen area who died in yesterday’s horrific Claremorris crash have not yet been named.

Investigations are continuing into the deaths on the N17 at Castlegar near Claremorris at 2pm, when the car they were travelling in was in collision with an articulated fuel truck.

The mother is aged in her 30s while the girls are understood to be a 13 year-old and a 10 year-old.

The woman’s husband and father of the girls works abroad.

He has been informed of the tragedy and is now travelling home.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says Transport Infrastructure Ireland will carry out an inquest to see what can be learned from this crash.

Share story:

Hail warning to come into effect in Galway at noon

A hail warning is to come into effect in Galway at noon. The hail warning will continue until 9 tonight Met Eireann says isolated hail showers are possibl...

President Higgins pays tribute to Tuam distinguished trade unionist the late Mick Brennan

President Higgins has paid tribute to Tuam trade unionist Mick Brennan, who has passed away at the age of 92 The President says Mick made a distinguished ...

Defibrillators donated to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway in first of its kind initiative

Councillor Ivan Canning has donated defibrillators to 7 hurling and camogie referees in East Galway to bring to matches. The Fianna Fáil councillor is no...

Free farm advisor clinics to take place in Oranmore and Tuam

Free in-person farm advisor clinics are to take place in Galway from next week They aim to provide one-to-one support to farmers to help them submit their...