Mother and Baby Homes Commission seeks extension to finish final report

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation is to seek an extension of one year before publishing its final report.

It’s understood the request is as a result of the significant workload involved in investigating homes – including the one in Tuam – over several decades.

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation was established in 2015 following revelations by local historian Catherine Corless that 796 children are buried at the site of the former home in Tuam.

The task of the commission is to examine the records and practices at the home, as well as more than two dozen other institutions around the country.

It’s now seeking an extension of one year before publishing it’s final report, which was due next month after being granted a similar extension last year.

According to the Irish Times, the request is a result of the workload involved in investigating the homes over the period from 1922 to 1998.

An interim report published by the commission in 2017 said that ‘significant’ quantities of human remains were discovered in a number of underground chambers at the Tuam site.

It’s expected the extension request on the publication of the final report will be discussed at Cabinet level next week.