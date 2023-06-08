Mother and Baby Home survivors to gather in Galway city today for conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mother and Baby Home survivors will gather in Galway city today to discuss their experiences and share collaborative artwork.

Trafficking, vaccine trials, and enforced disappearances will also be discussed at the conference at Menlo Park Hotel from 10:45AM until 4:30PM.

Daniel Mac Sweeney was recently appointed a director to oversee the excavation and recovery of children’s remains at the site of a former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

Breeda Murphy, PRO of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance, is concerned that some of the DNA in Tuam has been destroyed: