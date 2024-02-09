Most houses across Galway city and county have a BER rating of C

Most houses across Galway city and county have a BER rating of C, but the county also fairs quite well in the A category.

The CSO has revealed the rating for homes across Ireland in terms of energy efficiency for 2023.

18 percent of houses in Galway city have a BER rating of A, with just one percent having the top grade of A1.

Houses fair slightly better in the county, with 28 percent of homes having an A BER rating, with 3.5 percent holding the top A1 grade.

On the lower end of the scale, around 8 percent of homes in the city have a BER rating below E.

While in the county, 13 percent hold the lowest range of BER ratings.