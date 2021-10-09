Most Galway areas now well below national average incidence rate of Covid-19

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: As the number of Covid 19 cases nationally increased, sharply most areas in Galway are now well below the national average incidence rate, which stands at 372 cases per 100 thousand people.

Galway City East is the only area significantly above the national average, at 515.

The lowest incidence rate in the county by far is recorded in Connemara South, with a rate of just 117 cases per 100 thousand people.

Meanwhile hospitalisations nationally rose by 17 percent this week with latest figures reporting 19 Covid hospitalisations in University Hospital Galway, 4 of whom were in ICU.

2002 new Covid cases were confirmed yesterday.