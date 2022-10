Galway Bay fm newsroom – The most expensive house on sale in Galway city is priced at 2.9 million euro.

It is a five-bed, seven-bath detached property in Seapoint, Barna and is listed on daft.ie.

Meanwhile on the opposite side of the scale, the cheapest property for sale on the property website is a bungalow in need of restoration for €45,000.

It’s a one-bed, one-bath house in Moneen, Williamstown.