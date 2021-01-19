Most common energy rating for Galway homes is medium at C or D

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The most common energy rating for homes in Galway is now a medium of C or D.

That’s according to new figures from the CSO on the BER rating for domestic homes.

In Galway City, the most common performance ratings are now C3 and D1, followed by C2.

While in the county, C2 and C3 are the most common BER ratings, followed by D1.

Four percent of city homes have the lowest efficiency rating of G, while a further four percent have the highest rating of A.

Four percent of county homes also have an A rating – but the percentage of homes with a G rating stands at eight percent.

Nationally, Dublin County, Kildare and Meath have the highest proportion of homes with an A rating.

While around one in eight homes in Roscommon, Leitrim, Offaly and Tipperary have the lowest possible rating.

Meanwhile, the average age of a city home is 25 years, while the figure for the county is slightly higher at 29 years of age.