More twists and turns in election of new Mayor of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – With an hour to go to the AGM of Galway City Council (4pm), and the election of a new Mayor, there are more twists and turns in who will be voting for who.

Under a pact it should be Noel Larkin, but there is still an outside chance Mayor Cubbard could stay on for a second term.

It should have been cut and dried, as a ruling rainbow pact was signed and sealed last year, following the local elections.

According to the pact involving 6 Independents, 2 Green Party councillors and one representative each from the Social Democrats and Labour, Independent councillor Noel Larkin is due to take on the Mayoral chain for the next term.

The first spanner in the works came with the announcement of an online petition created over concerns about Councillor Larkin’s policies on the Traveller community, on foreign nationals and on social housing.

People Before Profit, who organised the petition, are also planning to hold a protest outside the meeting venue of Leisureland in Salthill, ahead of the 4pm meeting.

After the petition went live, Fianna Fail councillor Mike Crowe floated the idea that Mike Cubbard remain on as Mayor for the next year, given the fragmented nature of this year’s term.

It was viewed by some as an attempt to dissemble the rainbow pact and usher in a new ruling pact comprised of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Independent councillors.

It seemed to lose traction when councillor Larkin said he has sufficient support from the ruling pact but this afternoon pact member Owen Hanley stated that its future is for the other members to decide.

Galway Bay fm news understands that the idea of a second term for Mayor Cubbard could be back on the cards.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..