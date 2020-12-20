More time sought to build residential development in Oranhill

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – More time has been sought to build a residential development in Oranmore.

The development had set out to provide 68 two storey houses at Moneyduff, Oranhill.

It would involve 48 four bed semi-detached and a mix of three-bedroom and four-bedroom units.

The application for additional time is led by receivers Declan Taite and Brendan Hanratty of Duff & Phelps.

The original application secured planning permission from the county council in March 2016 subject to conditions.

It was later the subject of an appeal to An Bord Pleanala and secured permission from the higher planning board in July 2016.

County planners are due to make a decision on the extension of the request at the end of next month.