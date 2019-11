Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been granted to build 73 houses and 44 apartments in Ballinasloe.

The project is led by Curlew Construction Ltd with the development to be located at Kilgarve.

The development provides for 73 houses with six blocks of four apartments and two blocks of 10 apartments.

Permission was secured for the project in 2014 but has since expired.

County planners have approved an extension of time with the new permission due to expire in December 2021.