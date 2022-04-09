More time granted to refurbish city’s Glen Oaks Hotel

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – More time has been granted to follow through with a range of refurbishments at the Glen Oaks Hotel in the Westside of the city.

The plan seeks to build a single storey rear extension with a new common room and dining room.

There would also be new staff toilets and a changing area in the existing basement at the facility located at Bishop O’ Donnell Road

The plan also involves a change of use of the existing ground floor bar, restaurant and staff area to provide 13 new en-suite bedrooms.

City planners have granted permission for an extension of time.

The permission will cease to have effect at the end of February in 2027.