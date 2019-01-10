Current track
Title
Artist

More time granted to build extension to endoscopy department at Bon Secours Hospital in city

Written by on 10 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been permitted to build an extension to the endoscopy department at the Bon Secours Hospital in the city.

The proposed extension is to be located in the existing theatre courtyard.

The project seeks to demolish the Gate Lodge and attached concrete yard, located adjacent to the main hospital entrance.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Ballinasloe Pulse Club launched in bid to stimulate economic activity in the town

10 January 2019

0 0

Residential property prices rose by almost €2k a month in 2018

10 January 2019

0 0

Public consultation meeting about future of Mountbellew walled garden

10 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals take centre stage in Cork this weekend

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galaxy of stars heading for Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown early next month

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend