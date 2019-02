Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than three quarters of a million euro has been announced for local roads in Galway.

Minister of State and Galway East T.D Seán Canney says 856 thousand euro has been allocated to Galway under the Local Improvement Scheme.

The LIS funds up to 90 per cent of the cost of road improvements where there are 5 or fewer eligible residents – the remainder is paid by road users.

