More than one in three adults supported by Galway Simon Community last year were women

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than one in three of the adults supported by Galway Simon Community in 2020 were women.

The charity has revealed the finding as part of an appeal highlighting the challenges experienced by women in homelessness.

Of the 750 adults Galway Simon supported last year, 43% were female.

The local charity set up a dedicated ‘Women & Family Service’ in 2019 which offers specialised supports to women and their families affected by homelessness.

The service works with women to prevent them from the trauma of homelessness and to help them with accessing secure and affordable housing.

It also offers a tailored service to women, including mental health support, to assist in coming to terms with past trauma they may have suffered.

CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden says with the pandemic, Ireland has yet to see the full impact of the crisis and many women across the West are likely in need of support.

These supports are available by calling 091 381828 or by filling out a self referral form on the Galway Simon Community website.