More than a million euro for GMIT gateway programme

By GBFM News
May 22, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – GMIT’s Medical and Engineering Technologies -MET- Gateway is to receive 1.4 million euro in government funding to provide cutting-edge, industry-focused solutions for small businesses.

The programme benefits the medtech, engineering and lifescience sectors.

GMIT’s MET Gateway is one of 15 industry-focused Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateways located in 11 Institutes of Technology.

The funding will be provided over a 5-year period to help small businesses in the medical technology and engineering sector.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
