More than 6 million euro for city roads

Written by on 27 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 6 and a half million euro has been allocated for national roads in the city.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has sanctioned the money for Galway City Council under its 2019 National Roads Allocation.

3.3 million will be spent on Phase 1 of the route from the Coolagh Roundabout to Tuam Road while a further 1 million euro will be spent on the N83 Tuam Road.

Last week, TII announced that it’s allocating 21.5 million euro for national roads in the county.

